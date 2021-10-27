That Lukashenko and Putin are colluding in these tactics is beyond doubt. They’ve already in effect merged their armed forces deployed near the EU/NATO border. Ideological peas in a pod, they’ve long been contemplating merging their states as well. But if Lukashenko once thought he might run the resulting Tsarist-Soviet nostalgia project, these days Putin is the obvious top dog, and Lukashenko his poodle. To stay in power in the face of pro-democracy protests at home and sanctions by the West, Lukashenko needs Putin to have his back.