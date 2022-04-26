Placeholder while article actions load

A distinctive feature of Russian military policy is an express willingness to introduce nuclear weapons into an otherwise conventional war. That helps explain why President Vladimir Putin’s saber-rattling about his nuclear arsenal was taken with grave seriousness as his army bogged down and suffered heavy casualties in the early weeks of its war in Ukraine. In the 77 years since the U.S. proved the destructive power of nuclear weapons, their use has been considered practically unthinkable. Russia’s posture on so-called tactical, or nonstrategic, nuclear weapons has changed that.

1. What’s a ‘tactical’ nuclear weapon?

“Tactical” is an inexact term meant to describe a nuclear weapon that could be used within a theater of war. Generally speaking, that means it has a less powerful warhead (the explosive head of a missile, rocket or torpedo) and is delivered at shorter range -- by mines, artillery, cruise missiles or bombs dropped by aircraft -- than the “strategic” nuclear weapons the U.S. and Russia could launch at each other’s homeland by intercontinental ballistic missiles. Arms control accords between the U.S. and the Soviet Union (and later, the U.S. and Russia) starting in the 1970s generally focused on reducing the number of strategic nuclear weapons, not tactical ones.

2. How powerful can a tactical nuclear weapon be?

Where today’s most powerful strategic warheads are measured in the many hundreds of kilotons, tactical nuclear weapons can have explosive yields of less than 1 kiloton; many are in the tens of kilotons. (A kiloton represents the explosive power of 1,000 tons of TNT.) For perspective, the atomic bombs dropped by the U.S. on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 had explosive yields of about 15 kilotons and 20 kilotons, respectively.

3. What has Russia done to raise concern?

Two days before the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces onto a “special regime of combat duty,” a phrase that stumped many experts; U.S. and U.K. officials said they didn’t see any immediate change in Russia’s nuclear posture. He also warned that any nation that interfered with the invasion would suffer “consequences that you have never experienced in your history.” Russia regularly holds drills to test its strategic weapon delivery systems, including practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and shorter-range cruise missiles; one was held just days before the invasion.

4. How does a nuclear strike fit into Russia’s military doctrine?

Since 2000, Russia’s publicly shared military doctrine has allowed for nuclear weapons use “in response to large-scale aggression utilizing conventional weapons in situations critical to the national security of the Russian Federation.” The Russian strategy known as “escalate to de-escalate” contemplates using a tactical nuclear weapon on the battlefield to change the course of a conventional conflict that Russian forces are at risk of losing. John Hyten, an Air Force general who served as the top U.S. nuclear weapons military official, says a more accurate translation of the Russian strategy is “escalate to win.”

5. What’s in Russia’s arsenal?

The U.S. Department of Defense reported in 2018 that Russia had “significant advantages” over the U.S. and its allies in tactical nuclear forces and was improving delivery capabilities. Researchers at the Federation of American Scientists estimated that entering 2022, Russia had a stockpile of 4,477 nuclear warheads, of which 1,912 -- about 43% -- could be considered tactical.

6. What would a tactical nuclear strike look like?

Even a small tactical nuclear weapon with an explosive yield of 0.3 kiloton, “would produce damage far beyond that of a conventional explosive,” Nina Tannenwald, author of “The Nuclear Taboo: The United States and the Non-Use of Nuclear Weapons Since 1945,” wrote in Scientific American in March. “It would also cause all the horrors of Hiroshima, albeit on a smaller scale. A tactical nuclear weapon would produce a fireball, shock waves and deadly radiation that would cause long-term health damage in survivors.”

7. How would the world respond?

Because Ukraine isn’t a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization -- Putin has demanded that it promise never to become one -- the U.S. and its allies have no formal obligation to come to its defense against attacks. But the West would be under great pressure to respond in some fashion to a nuclear attack on Ukraine. A response could take the form of conventional forces attacking Russian strategic assets or a tit-for-tat use of a nuclear weapon. The U.S. is thought to have about 150 B-61 nuclear gravity bombs -- ones dropped from aircraft, with variable yields that can be adjusted to as low as 0.3 kiloton -- stationed in five NATO countries: Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey. Two other NATO members, the U.K. and France, are known to have nuclear weapons of their own.

