Despite their orientation toward the U.S. and western Europe, Finland and Sweden since the Cold War have bet that their national security was best protected by staying out of NATO. They aimed to avoid disturbing the military balance in the Baltic Sea region and provoking Russia. Now, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a rethinking in both countries. For the first time, about half the populations in both states supports joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Finland’s government unveiled a security-policy report April 13 that paves the way for a decision on joining NATO, citing the threat from Russia. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Sweden is still analyzing its security situation, declining to comment on media reports that her party has reversed its opposition to NATO membership.

1. Why aren’t Finland and Sweden NATO members?

Both countries conduct military exercises with NATO and increasingly share intelligence with it. They are part of the alliance’s Partnership for Peace program, which fosters cooperation with non-members, and, along with Ukraine, are among six so-called Enhanced Opportunity Partners that make “particularly significant contributions to NATO operations.” But they’ve never joined the group for historic reasons.

• Finland has spent the 104 years since its independence tiptoeing around Russia, the giant to its east, with which it has a 1,300 kilometer (800-mile) border. Two wars against the Soviet Union between 1939 and 1944 were followed by a policy of deference and self-censorship toward the Soviets that came to be known as Finlandization. After the Cold War ended, Finland began turning more toward the democracies of western Europe, joining the European Union and adopting the euro. But the ghost of Finlandization lingered and Finns held onto the cornerstone of their foreign policy: maintaining good relations with Russia. The country’s leaders didn’t consider NATO a viable option, and popular opinion, until now, was firmly against joining.

• Sweden stayed out of both world wars, and as the two superpowers vied for influence during the Cold War, neutrality was seen as the best way of ensuring the country’s independence. Still, Sweden’s defense during the Cold War was designed to deter a Soviet invasion, and the country covertly cooperated with NATO. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Sweden’s policy was officially rebranded as military non-alignment, and its defense was significantly scaled down. But since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, Sweden has gradually ramped up military spending and sought ever closer cooperation with NATO.

2. What would their joining do for NATO?

Having Finland and Sweden in the alliance would arguably make it easier to stabilize the security of the area around the Baltic Sea and to defend NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Those countries are often seen as a potential target for Russian aggression because they have substantial ethnic Russian minorities, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has used protecting such people as a pretext for interventions in Ukraine. Including Finland and Sweden would add to NATO two sophisticated, well-equipped militaries whose gear is already compatible with that used by the alliance. It would lengthen NATO’s border with Russia, which now comprises just 6% of Russia’s land perimeter, and enable the alliance to improve its surveillance of the country’s western flank.

3. What’s required to join NATO?

NATO’s 30 participating countries have to be unanimous in welcoming a new member. In ordinary times, Sweden and Finland, which are among the world’s most developed nations with stable democracies and highly trusted political institutions, wouldn’t expect resistance. The criteria for aspirant nations include a functioning democracy based on a market economy, fair treatment of minority populations, a commitment to resolve conflicts peacefully, and a willingness and ability to make a military contribution to NATO operations. It’s not a requirement that citizens bless a move to join, but favorable public opinion lends legitimacy to a country’s bid for membership.

4. How quickly could it happen?

While the dozen countries that have joined the alliance since 2004 have followed a gradual process under NATO’s Membership Action Plan, many analysts think that membership for Sweden and Finland could be fast-tracked. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in mid-January that the two nations meet NATO standards “in most areas” and that the process “can go very quickly if they decide to apply.” However, some members could balk at admitting the countries now out of fear it might escalate Russian aggression. Sweden’s Andersson, whose Social Democrats have been against joining NATO for decades, evoked such concerns in originally rejecting calls from her political opponents to pursue membership. Her government is due to present a report in late May on its options following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has said that any process to join NATO needs to be conducted in such a way that the decision is accepted even by those in Finland who opposed it.

5. How has Russia responded to the idea?

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Feb. 25 that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO “would have serious military and political consequences” requiring Russia “to respond.” Russia warned the Baltic states of serious consequences before they joined NATO in 2004, but that turned out to be a bluff. On the other hand, Montenegro in 2016 said it had foiled a Russia-backed plan to assassinate then-premier Milo Djukanovic over the country’s plans to enter NATO, which materialized a year later. A court in 2019 sentenced 14 people, including opposition leaders and Russian and Serbian nationals, to as many as 15 years in jail for staging the failed plot, though an appeals court last year annulled the verdicts. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Russia would probably employ cyberattacks against Finland should it pursue NATO membership. A request to join would likely need to be accompanied with some form of security guarantee during the application process. NATO’s pledge of collective defense only applies to members, and an extended period on the doorstep of the alliance without a security guarantee would risk a backlash from Russia that the applicant would face on its own.

6. What are Finland and Sweden doing apart from rethinking NATO membership?

They are increasing military cooperation between themselves and with other nations, work that began to accelerate in the run-up to the war in Ukraine. In early March, Niinisto visited U.S. President Joe Biden, who promised, in a joint phone call with Sweden’s Andersson, to deepen cooperation between the three nations. U.K. defense minister Ben Wallace said that in the event of an attack, Sweden could count on his country’s assistance, “both military and in other ways.” The prime ministers of both Nordic countries have penned a joint letter stressing the importance of the European Union mutual defense clause, which obliges member states to assist any country in the bloc that comes under attack. They both intend to continue ramping up defense spending, with Sweden’s long-term plan increasing funding for the armed forces by almost 30% from 2021 to 2024.

