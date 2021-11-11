With roughly 31 million Covid shots administered each day, it’s inevitable that some people will die soon after they receive immunizations; the question is, did the vaccine cause it? Determining that can be very difficult, particularly in cases where the deceased had one or more underlying illness, was aged, frail or all three. In the U.S. and the U.K., apart from fatalities from the clotting syndrome, authorities have reported that the evidence does not suggest that vaccines played a role in post-vaccination deaths. In Norway, an expert group of geriatric specialists studied the first 100 deaths among nursing home residents following receipt of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and concluded that a causal link to the inoculation was “likely,” though not certain, in ten cases. The group recommended that in cases where life expectancy is short, the risks and benefits of vaccination should be carefully assessed. It suggested that the risk of death from vaccine reactions could be reduced using measures such as good hydration.