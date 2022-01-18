Since the 2008 financial crisis, the real (inflation-adjusted) risk-free rate has been consistently negative, and now it’s even more so. Dips below zero here and there are normal, but it’s hard to understand why the market would price the risk-free rate in the negative for so many years. Here’s why that can be dangerous: Depressing the risk-free rate is presumed to cause excessive speculation, because investors seek out higher returns from riskier assets to reach their investment goals. And it also distorts investors’ exposure to risk: They may have more or less than they realize, since the risk-free rate is the baseline for assessing the value of less-safe assets.