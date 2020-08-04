1. Has coronavirus spread on airplanes?

Researchers think so. There is relatively little published research on the spread of the virus on airlines. However, a study published in July documented the case of a man on a Jan. 24 flight from Singapore to China whom researchers concluded probably became infected by fellow passengers after letting his face mask slip while chatting to his wife and son. A March 2 flight from the U.K. to Vietnam appears to have resulted in one passenger transmitting the virus to as many as 14 others and a crew member. In addition to these cases, the International Air Transport Association, the trade group for the world’s airlines, through an informal survey of 18 major airlines, identified four episodes in the first three months of the year of suspected in-flight transmission from passengers to crew, and a further four where one pilot appeared to give the virus to another.

2. Have similar viruses spread on planes?

Yes, viruses including those that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), influenza and smallpox, which like the novel coronavirus are transmitted through the coughing, sneezing and breathing of those who are infected, have spread on aircraft. During the 2003 outbreak of SARS, which is also caused by a coronavirus, 40 flights were found to have carried probable cases of SARS infection and resulted in spread to other passengers. Studies have found that the greatest risk comes from sitting within two rows of a contagious passenger for a flight longer than 8 hours. Still, in a case in which 20 people developed the SARS virus from exposure to an infected passenger on an Air China flight from Hong Kong to Beijing, fewer than half were sitting within two rows of the original case. And a larger number of infections were seen in passengers sitting on the opposite side of the center aisle.

3. What can make flying risky?

People infected with the novel coronavirus emit virus-containing droplets from their noses and mouths, which can be transferred directly to someone in close proximity or by touching a contaminated surface and then the mouth, nose or eyes. What makes flying risky is the same as other forms of public transport: close proximity to other people and common touch areas. The airport can also be a risk as passengers wait in queues, check in for flights, visit food vendors, and use bathrooms. A recent study from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis found that the spread of the coronavirus between countries could mostly be explained by international flight connections rather than by travel across land borders.

4. What about airborne transmission?

It’s also possible that the coronavirus can be transmitted via smaller particles that people emit from their noses and mouths known as aerosols, which can float through the air and be inhaled. The aerospace industry says modern aircraft ventilation should mitigate the risk of this sort of spread. The air on a plane is generally a 50-50 mix of sterile outside air and recirculated cabin air that’s been filtered. According to Airbus SE and Boeing Co., all their aircraft are fitted with HEPA filters, which capture particles as small as the virus. Airflow goes from ceiling to floor rather than front to back and is compartmentalized into sections throughout the cabin, which should limit the movement of particles along the length of the plane. Even so, modeling suggests this airflow can be influenced by factors such as seat and cabin layout and how full the aircraft is. Also, these ventilation systems may not be fully operational when planes are parked at the gate; an influenza outbreak in 1979 resulted from passengers being kept on board a grounded aircraft with the ventilation turned off. Some airlines say they are now keeping the systems turned on until everyone exits the aircraft.

5. What else are airlines doing to mitigate risks?

Airlines are now telling passengers to wear face masks throughout their journeys, which can reduce risks, though in many cases the guidance is not strictly enforced. They are cleaning aircraft more frequently and thoroughly, going cashless, and using online check-in and automated bag drops. Some are no longer serving food and beverages. Passengers are being asked not to queue for the toilet and instead to press the call bell and await permission to answer nature’s call. In the U.S., JetBlue Airways Corp. and Delta Air Lines Inc. alone have promised to leave space between passengers, though other carriers are limiting the number of passengers on each flight, when possible. European airlines have largely been reluctant to commit to leaving middle seats empty, saying that the science is limited on the effectiveness of the practice and that it would make flights too costly to run.

6. What are airports doing?

London’s Heathrow airport, Europe’s busiest, and hubs in countries including France, Germany and the Republic of Ireland are considering the introduction of coronavirus testing to eliminate the need for arriving passengers to quarantine.

