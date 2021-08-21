In Republican-controlled states, which are being hit hardest by the highly contagious delta variant, bans on mask requirements threaten to further erode public-school enrollment, and are pushing many families into religious, private and online schools; some of the latter have a record of fraud and abuse. The pandemic is also fueling school-voucher legislation nationwide; over two-thirds of state legislatures are considering bills that would expand or introduce private-school choice programs, some of which benefit fly-by-night schools with dubious curricula, such as classes in creationism instead of biology.