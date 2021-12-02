White: You’ve got to look at the severity of the new variant. The next thing you’ve got to ask is, “Does the vaccine cover us?” And the answer that we’re seeing at the moment is, “Yes.” But in the future, it might be, “No.” And so I’ll be asking Moderna and Pfizer: “Can you tweak your vaccine?” And they are doing this already. And then the thing I think people haven’t realized is that we’re going to see the largest-scale mutations, known as recombination in virology terms, between variants of concern. So if we mix the best bits of delta with the best bits of omicron, we might create a super new strain that could be better than both of them [at infecting or sickening people]. And so we need to be looking for these hybrid viruses, and they will pop up in the future. They will come.