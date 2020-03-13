1. How does short selling work?

Short sellers borrow shares and sell them, hoping to buy them back at a lower price to profit from the difference. But getting the timing right is crucial. If the stock price rises, they could lose money instead.

2. Who are the short sellers?

Most shorting is done by hedge funds and institutional investors to cushion their investments or to bet that shares have risen too high. There are also so-called activist shorts, who research companies to find targets that they allege have dodgy business or accounting practices, spread the word (sometimes anonymously) and, if all goes as planned, watch the stock slump. Many authorities dislike short selling. The former head of the New York Stock Exchange has described the practice as “icky and un-American.”

3. How is short selling being restricted?

South Korea banned short-selling of shares in the benchmark Kospi index, tech-heavy Kosdaq index and small-cap Konex from March 16-Sept. 15, its first temporary restriction since 2011. Italian and Spanish securities regulators put a one-day ban on short sales of some stocks for Friday March 13. The Spanish move covered 69 equities, including all liquid stocks that fell more than 10% on March 12 and all illiquid stocks that fell more than 20%. In Italy, 85 stocks were affected, which includes some bought and sold on U.K. trading venues. In Thailand, short sales were not banned, but rules are being adjusted. China’s securities regulator suspended securities lending, one of the few short selling tools available in China, in February until further notice, according to people familiar with the situation.

4. Has this ever happened before?

Oh yes. The U.S. targeted short selling during the Great Depression and joined the likes of the U.K., Germany and Japan in limiting short selling or banning it during the financial crisis that erupted in 2008. China’s regulator blamed “malicious” short selling in part for a stock market crash in 2015, placing limits on the practice as well as arresting traders.

5. Is short sellling illegal?

It’s legal in most major stock markets, though some may issue temporary restrictions during periods of market turmoil. What is banned either partially or fully in several markets is so-called naked short selling -- betting on a stock’s decline without having first borrowed the shares.

