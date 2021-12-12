Jessica Nordell, author, “The End of Bias: A Beginning — The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias”: Growing up in a culture, we learn categories of people that are salient. And along the way, we also learn associations. The way unconscious bias works is that when we encounter someone whom we recognize as belonging to one of those categories, what’s been stored in memory starts to influence our reactions, starts to influence our thoughts and feelings, in ways that can be automatic. The important thing about unconscious bias, as opposed to overt prejudice, racism or sexism, is that people can act in ways that conflict with their values. Someone may think of themselves as a really fair-minded person, but still be susceptible to spontaneous reactions that contradict that.CFM: The book has several powerful personal stories, including your own experience of submitting work under your own name and then under a gender-neutral alternative. You spent months trying to place an essay, but your alter ego managed within a day.
JN: As a woman in a patriarchal society, bias is hard to avoid. I think it really clicked into place as an interest for me when I had that experience of sending an article out as Jessica and then sending the same one out as J.D., and having that really stark difference in the response that I got from editors. Around then I also heard about [the late Stanford University neuroscientist] Ben Barres, who published his account of transitioning and experiencing the world first as a woman, and then as a man. It crystallized experiences that I’d had, but that I couldn’t quite put my finger on. He didn’t realize how often he’d been interrupted in meetings until he was no longer being interrupted. And it wasn’t until he no longer had his authority questioned that he realized how it had been questioned before.
The inverse experience is documented by a pastor, Paula Stone Williams, who transitioned in the opposite direction. Suddenly, she found people were doubting her, questioning her expertise. She noted that the thing that’s insidious is that the more people question whether you know, the more you question yourself. It’s not just that there’s bias that acts upon us, but there is this dynamic interaction between us and the environment that helps contribute to the kind of disparities that we see.
CFM: And of course it’s not just action, but also inaction and omission.
JN: Even the field of prejudice studies is subject to bias. There are groups of people who are not studied — say, the elderly. It kind of mimics the way that we erase them from society in general. We push them aside and segregate them. Similarly, there are other racial and ethnic groups where there’s very little research. And that omission is really important, because how can we understand a phenomenon if we aren’t studying it?
CFM: You tell the fascinating story a real-life experiment that measured the impact of the introduction of television in a Canadian town in the 1970s.
JN: This small town in British Columbia had not had television reception because of a geographical fluke. When word got out that it was getting TV, a sociologist named Tannis MacBeth realized this was an amazing opportunity for a natural experiment. One of the things that she found was that old people became more isolated. Before, children were less likely to think that girls should have specific kinds of jobs like being a librarian or specific roles, like doing the dishes; after the introduction of television, that level of stereotyping rose to be comparable to levels in the other villages.
CFM: One concept that has gained attention is microaggression: the words, glances, small exclusions which are so hard to record. You study this with an experiment using a virtual office that shows even tiny prejudices have a dramatic impact over time.
JN: That experiment really came out of this desire to understand what the cumulative impact of everyday bias was. Generally, research about bias tends to look at a specific moment in time — bias at the moment a resume is being evaluated, or the moment someone’s performance is being considered.
We couldn’t do a real-world study where you follow people for 30 years. But maybe we could create a simulation where we could introduce all of these different kinds of biases that we know exist, that people experience day in and day out, and then see the cumulative effect. And it was pretty stark. We were able to match the impact of specific experiences, like having your personality policed for being too self-promoting, or a woman getting less credit for a project when working with a man.
CFM: Yet there are real-life instances that you discuss in the book where this impact has been ignored, as with former venture capitalist Ellen Pao, whose allegations of gender discrimination against her employer were thrown out, or in the Supreme Court decision that did not allow Walmart Inc.’s female employees to sue as a class.
JN: Our legal system is really set up to deal with egregious single actions by malevolent individual actors. It’s not as well-equipped to deal with these more subtle, insidious, pervasive cultural problems.
One of the details from the Ellen Pao case that stood out to me was that she was described really negatively as “demanding credit.” And I thought, well, if she has to demand credit, it’s because she’s unfairly not getting the credit that other people are. Bias puts people in this impossible position of either saying nothing and being trampled, or saying something and being seen as a whining, complaining person, a prima donna.
CFM: When it comes to fixing all of this, the tool many employers turn to is unconscious bias training. Does it work?
JN: There are challenges with any kind of diversity training, including unconscious bias training. The biggest is that it’s often not evaluated. These courses can vary so widely and we often don’t know what kind of effect they’re having. And if we are not measuring the outcome, they could be making things worse, they could be making things better, they could be having no effect at all. Another big challenge is that it can give an organization the veneer of taking action, when in fact, the real action that they need to take is much deeper and requires a lot more long term investment. So in a way, it can create the appearance of change without real change. In addition, mandatory trainings can also cause backlash.
That said, there are some trainings that have been shown to change people’s behavior. For instance, there’s an empathy-focused training used in schools that I talk about in the book, in which teachers are taught new strategies for interacting with students: how to avoid labeling them, trying to see the situation from the students’ perspective, building mutual trust and respect. As a result of this approach, in one study, suspensions of Black and Latino students were cut in half.
CFM: Mentoring seems to achieve consistently positive outcomes. Is that a better strategy?
JN: Mentorship and sponsorship have been found to make to make a real difference. If you look at work by Frank Dobbin and Alexandra Kalev, sociologists who looked at different kinds of initiatives, they found that mentorship and sponsorship programs resulted in more women and people from underrepresented groups becoming managers. Transparency is also really important. I would advise companies to make sure that for promotion, evaluation, hiring, for any really high visibility assignments, that all of the criteria are completely transparent. And they need to be standardized, rather than changeable. So much of this is done in the dark and that creates huge opportunities for bias.
CFM: Another intriguing tool you touch on is the “jigsaw” approach, which breaks prejudice by putting people into intersecting groups and making them work together as equals.JN: The way it works is that you take a project, then divide it into sort of discrete parts, but make them interlocking and interdependent, so that you can’t do the project unless everybody contributes, and everybody needs to be able to learn from everybody else’s contribution. The workplace version of this holds promise for reducing some kinds of bias, like ageism. But even in self-managed, apparently equal teams, women still face stubborn disadvantages and stereotypes.
In the book I discuss how the jigsaw approach, in the context of community policing, really changed police behavior in one neighborhood of Los Angeles. It’s also been found to be effective in sports. In India, researchers found that men who were on the same cricket team as someone from a different caste were more likely to choose friends from a different caste.
Fundamentally, it’s the contact hypothesis: we can overcome prejudice and discrimination by creating meaningful connections across differences, if people are collaborating, working on a common goal, with equal status, and with the support of an authority. If those criteria are met, we can start to break down some of the entrenched stereotypes and rigid ideas that we have about one another.
