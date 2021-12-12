Jessica Nordell, author, “The End of Bias: A Beginning — The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias”: Growing up in a culture, we learn categories of people that are salient. And along the way, we also learn associations. The way unconscious bias works is that when we encounter someone whom we recognize as belonging to one of those categories, what’s been stored in memory starts to influence our reactions, starts to influence our thoughts and feelings, in ways that can be automatic. The important thing about unconscious bias, as opposed to overt prejudice, racism or sexism, is that people can act in ways that conflict with their values. Someone may think of themselves as a really fair-minded person, but still be susceptible to spontaneous reactions that contradict that.CFM: The book has several powerful personal stories, including your own experience of submitting work under your own name and then under a gender-neutral alternative. You spent months trying to place an essay, but your alter ego managed within a day.