These anecdotal findings anticipated the research on signing bonuses that has accumulated since that time. Researchers have found, for example, that signing bonuses can work when they successfully communicate to a prospective employee that a firm believes the individual is a good fit with the firm. When signing bonuses are relatively rare – because there’s a surfeit of workers, for example – these enticements mean so much more. But when everyone is offering them in a mad rush to fill vacancies, the bonus loses its power.