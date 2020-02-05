1. What is Sinn Fein?

Sinn Fein (Ourselves Alone) is rooted in the cause of Irish unity. The political wing of the Irish Republican Army, the party began to seriously contest elections in the 1980s as part of a strategy known as the “Armalite and the Ballot Box.” (The former is a gun manufacturer.) With the armed conflict in Northern Ireland largely over, it’s grown into a broadly center left party, contesting elections north and south of the border on a platform of tackling austerity and taxing the wealthy.

AD

AD

2. What role did it play in ‘The Troubles’?

For decades Sinn Fein was associated in the public mind with the Provisional IRA -- the republican paramilitary group fighting to remove Britain from Northern Ireland. Known as The Troubles, the conflict claimed about 3,500 lives from the protests of 1968 onward through to the Good Friday peace accord in 1998. Led by Gerry Adams and Martin McGuiness, Sinn Fein helped negotiate that deal, and moved into government in Northern Ireland. (Its lawmakers do not take their seats in the House of Commons because they refuse to recognize the U.K. parliament’s right to legislate for any part of Ireland.)

3. How popular is Sinn Fein today?

AD

Sinn Fein has been slowly building support in the Republic of Ireland. In the 2007 election, the party scored 7%. By 2016, that figure had doubled. A poll published Feb. 3 placed Sinn Fein top, with 25%, ahead of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, the two parties which have largely dominated Irish politics since the state’s foundation almost a century ago. Two polls placed Sinn Fein second.

AD

4. Why the surge in support?

Since 2016, Fianna Fail has propped up Varadkar’s Fine Gael’s minority administration. That’s allowed Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to present herself as the only true agent of change. The party is particularly popular with younger voters who have been hardest hit by a housing shortage, and have little memory of Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

AD

5. What are Sinn Fein’s key policies?

On housing, it wants to freeze rents, cap mortgage interest rates and increase government spending on new homes. On taxes, it wants to abolish property levies and close corporate tax loopholes as well as make the rich contribute more. It also wants to begin planning for a referendum within five years on reunifying Ireland.

6. Will it win the election?

Highly unlikely. The party is only running 42 candidates, so at best can barely win a quarter of the 160 seats in parliament. While Ireland usually elects coalition or minority administrations, both Varadkar and Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin ruled out a tie-up with Sinn Fein. Some Fianna Fail lawmakers oppose Martin’s stance, meaning some sort of alliance can’t be fully discounted, but Sinn Fein’s best chance of power may come in the following election. By remaining outside government, it can continue to challenge unpopular policies while marshaling more candidates for what would be a long road to power.

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Flanagan in Dublin at pflanagan23@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Dara Doyle, Grant Clark