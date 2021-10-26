What causes this differential market response? Several factors appear to contribute. First, when interest rates fall, superstar firms experience a larger decline in borrowing costs. If the short-term interest rate is 2% and then falls 10 basis points (to 1.9%), the cost of borrowing for industry leaders declines by 15 basis points relative to other companies. When the initial rate is closer to zero, a decline of 10 basis points produces an even larger relative change: Borrowing costs then drop by 24 basis points more for superstar companies than they do for others.