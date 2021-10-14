Concentration in the shipping industry is being blamed for dulling some of the competitive spirit that could have provided adjustments to swiftly changing demand. In 2017, about a dozen container lines that control 80% of the global market formed three main alliances to share ships, cooperate on routes and limit excess capacity, an arrangement that has been likened to an oligopoly. Big companies typically lock in their shipping costs with long-term contracts. But in the pandemic, manufacturers reeling from shortages of key components and higher raw material costs have been forced into bidding wars to get space on vessels. That’s prompted exporters to raise prices or cancel shipments altogether. Some of the carriers — a mix of publicly traded, privately held and government-backed firms mostly based in Asia and Europe — have enjoyed some of their highest-ever profits, including the world’s largest container line, Copenhagen-based A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S. Analysts estimate that the industry may see a windfall of more than $100 billion in 2021.