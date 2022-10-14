Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fans of the UK political comedy “Yes, Minister” are aware what “courageous” implies when it involves official policy decisions. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s remarks in Washington on Tuesday, when he warned pension funds that they had three days left to take advantage of the BOE’s £65 billion ($72 billion) gilt buyback rescue net, certainly will go down as one of the “bravest” central banker statements in history. My colleague John Authers details this beautifully here.

Yet Bailey may be vindicated, or at least he has a fighting chance to get lucky. Especially if Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng tightens his fiscal plans. Let me make the case for the defense.

While the temporary Financial Stability Intervention ends on Oct. 14, the overall facility doesn’t disappear. The BOE secured a wider remit from Kwarteng, when it commenced operations on Sept. 28, that it has up to £100 billion if it’s ever needed. Bailey could emphasize the BOE can and will restart buybacks if a subsequent breakdown of market conditions require. For now, the central bank clearly feels it has led the pension fund horses to the trough and failure to dispose of excess leverage is ultimately not its responsibility but that of pension fund managers. The BOE may also introduce another plan, more closely targeted for pension funds. Of course, a lot still can go wrong. The law of unintended consequences applies.

However, the BOE isn’t returning to the status quo ante. That’s because, among other temporary measures, from Oct. 13 there will be a permanent weekly Short-Term Repo facility. So every Thursday, all approved market participants — not just primary dealers or banks — can raise cash on a revolving weekly basis against qualifying sterling-denominated investment-grade collateral. That includes inflation-linked, corporate bonds and a wider range of assets. In short, there should be no further major systemic problems requiring a sudden need for for cash or collateral. When the meltdown started, part of the problem for pension funds when that margin calls were on a same-day basis, while cash received from sales of securities settled on a two- or three- day timeline.

The market is turning in Bailey’s favor too. Long-end gilt yields have fallen by 50 basis points after making a double top (peaks of Sept. 28 and Oct. 12) just above 5%. That could be explained away as just unusual market volatility, but there is an underlying reason, as shown in the breakdown of the large take-up on Wednesday of the inflation index-linked (known as linkers) buyback. Pension funds have sold predominantly 15- to 20-year linkers back to the BOE so far, yet gilt-market primary dealers have commented on large buying of ultra-long dated linkers. There are some sizable portfolio adjustments going on.

One bond isn’t the same as another, and longer-dated bonds are far more sensitive to interest-rate swings. Funds can maintain or raise exposure by selling a shorter maturity gilt for a bond with a lot longer duration and convexity, and release cash to help square away its required margin needs. With yields this high, it doesn’t make commercial sense for pension funds to collapse bond holdings, just the amount of leverage. Over time, due to the UK pension actuarial rules, higher yields require less exposure to fixed-return assets like gilt. But after a decade of vanishingly low bond yields, reasonable weighting is now rewarded with much higher returns. As Toby Nangle of the Financial Times has explained in more detail there are some upsides to this crisis.

There was another large uptake of Thursday’s linker buyback, with £3.1 billion accepted, bringing it to a total of £7 billion on index-linked gilts bought. This shows Bailey’s admonishments are working: Pension funds are selling directly into the BOE’s buyback rather than relying on the secondary market. Equally, the BOE is being much more generous in their pricing. The conventional buyback segment saw £1.6 billion accepted, making a total of nearly £11 billion regular gilts purchased over the three weeks of the facility. It is noticeable that just £8 million of the only eligible green gilt, the 1.5% 2053, has been sold.

Friday is the last-chance saloon for funds to exit large positions in one chunk close to the prevailing market price. Expect a final flurry bringing the combined total purchased by the BOE to around £25 billion in cash terms, or more than a third of the £65 billion notional facility. A carefully carried big stick of reintroducing buybacks could work wonders for market morale, although the BOE must be careful not to make itself vulnerable to accusations of Bank of Japan-style yield-curve control.

Finally, there is a silver lining in the government debt supply schedule. After the 2051 gilt sale on Oct. 18, there are no Debt Management Office (DMO) plans this quarter to auction index-linked bonds longer than 2039 maturity, or conventional gilts than 2051. (There is likely to be an index-linked syndication in November to partially replace a huge redemption of at least £24 billion of the 1.875% 2022 linker maturing on Nov. 22). The DMO has already skewed issuance towards short and medium gilts. Although the government bond supply overall is most definitely increasing, there is some structural demand to handle it comfortably, if market volatility subsides.

If gilt yields remain at current levels, the BOE will more than likely be showing a profit on its recent endeavors and may even be called upon to start releasing some of its longer-maturity holdings back into the gilt market to prevent a sudden shortage of particular issues in demand. That is the exact reverse of the past three weeks. This future unwind could form part of its active quantitative tightening sales program, which it was forced to delay when the turmoil erupted. Most likely it will be separated, to clearly delineate that recent financial stability actions weren’t renewed quantitative easing at all, despite looking remarkably similar.

This scenario looks prematurely rosy when the gilt market is caught in a distinctly unflattering position. But let’s see whether fortune favors the BOE. As Dwight Eisenhower opined: “I’d rather have a lucky general than a smart general. They win battles.”

