On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 13.05 points, or 0.4%, to 3,703.06.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.04 points, or 0.2%, to 30,199.87.
The Nasdaq composite added 33.62 points, or 0.3%, to 12,804.73
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.15 points, or 0.2%, to 2,003.95
For the week:
The S&P 500 lost 6.35 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow rose 20.82 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq rose 49.10 points, or 0.4%
The Russell 2000 rose 33.96 points, 1.7%
For the year:
The S&P 500 is 472.28 points, or 14.6%
The Dow is up 1,661.43 points, or 5.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,832.13 points, 42.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 335.48 points, or 20.1%.
