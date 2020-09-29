Some technology stocks, which have long been the biggest driver of this year’s stock market moves, posted gains.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.13 points, or 0.5%, to 3,335.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 131.40 points, or 0.5%, to 27,452.66.

The Nasdaq composite lost 32.28 points, or 0.3%, to 11,085.25.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 5.62 points, or 0.4%, to 1,504.73.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 37.01 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 278.70 points, or 1%.

AD

The Nasdaq is up 171.68 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.82 points, or 2%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 104.69 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is down 1,085.78 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,112.64 points, or 23.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 163.74 points, or 9.8%.