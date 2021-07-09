1. What’s changed in the ECB’s strategy?
Policy makers agreed to seek consumer-price growth of 2% over the medium-term with a “symmetric” aim. The ECB said that when interest rates are so low that further cuts would be ineffective, as now, the economy will need “especially forceful” monetary stimulus that could “imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target.” The new wording is a significant change from the previous “below, but close to, 2% over the medium term,” which some monetary officials felt was too vague and led to calls for tighter policy too soon.
2. What does it mean for inflation?
Lagarde said the old inflation target was seen as “too elaborate” and told a press conference July 8 that the new version “removes any possible ambiguity and resolutely conveys that 2% is not a ceiling.” Officials agreed to better reflect the costs of owner-occupied housing in gauging price pressures. While the inclusion of those figures in official inflation numbers will take time, the ECB will pay attention to initial estimates.
3. How does this approach differ from the Fed’s?
The ECB’s revamped mission follows a similar effort by the U.S. Federal Reserve to question its approach to economic challenges after years of elusive attempts throughout the advanced world to sustainably revive consumer prices. However, that’s where the comparison ends. In 2020, the Fed announced that it would seek to achieve inflation that averages 2% over time. Lagarde stressed the ECB’s new stance is different from the Fed’s and said that, instead, the strategy allows the ECB to pursue an “especially forceful response” during adverse shocks.
4. How will it affect the broader economy?
Euro-area monetary and fiscal policies have complemented one another during the Covid-19 crisis, which hasn’t tended to happen before. In past crises, the ECB has been slow at times to adopt unconventional measures, and even then was left doing much of the heavy-lifting on its own. Lagarde said she’s confident policy makers will now be more effective than in the past in reaching the ECB’s inflation goal. “Counter-cyclical, good fiscal policies, when they take place at the same time as monetary policy, can actually amplify the effects of monetary policy,” she said.
5. What else did the ECB review look at?
Climate. The ECB’s new policies include measures to consider the environment and climate change in its decision-making process, part of an effort by central banks around the world to make the financial system greener. Lagarde said policy makers will inject climate-change considerations into asset purchases and broader monetary policy. They’ll also draw up a framework for how to weigh the issue against more traditional questions about how to manage the economy and banking system. The measures are mostly focused on the risks stemming from global warming. Lagarde said the “jury is out” on how climate change will affect inflation, and that the ECB hasn’t made a decision. While some say it will boost consumer prices, others claim the opposite. For the moment, the ECB is probably more “in the latter camp,” Lagarde said.
6. Do these moves on climate go far enough?
The strategy probably won’t totally satisfy those who’ve been pressuring the ECB to contribute more forcefully to the fight against global warming. But the plan also shows how far the thinking in the ECB has evolved, given how wary some officials have been in the past. The moves reflect efforts by central banks from the U.K. to China to steer investors toward backing projects with a lower pollution footprint and considering the long-term risks that they incur through support for industries that are causing the most damage to the environment. Their work, backed by Lagarde and dozens of other central bank chiefs, has given a lift to the sustainable investments business and to groups pressing for financiers to choke off funding for the most damaging technologies.
