Climate. The ECB’s new policies include measures to consider the environment and climate change in its decision-making process, part of an effort by central banks around the world to make the financial system greener. Lagarde said policy makers will inject climate-change considerations into asset purchases and broader monetary policy. They’ll also draw up a framework for how to weigh the issue against more traditional questions about how to manage the economy and banking system. The measures are mostly focused on the risks stemming from global warming. Lagarde said the “jury is out” on how climate change will affect inflation, and that the ECB hasn’t made a decision. While some say it will boost consumer prices, others claim the opposite. For the moment, the ECB is probably more “in the latter camp,” Lagarde said.