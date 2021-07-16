The ECB’s inflation target since 2003 had been “below, but close to, 2% over the medium term.” Now, 2% becomes the actual target and is no longer an upper limit. The ECB said it will seek “symmetric 2% (inflation) over the medium term” -- meaning that too-low and too-high price growth are equally undesirable. It also said that when interest rates are about as low as they can go, it will need to be “especially forceful or persistent” with monetary stimulus, which could “imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target.”