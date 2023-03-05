Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.Allison Schrager: Your new book, Limitless: The Federal Reserve Takes on a New Age of Crises, is a modern history of the Fed that focuses on the extraordinary expansion of the central bank’s role over the last few decades and the impact it’s had on the US economy. I want to jump in with the quote that closes your book, from the former Fed chair Marriner Eccles: “The Fed’s actions are seldom popular. If it is to succeed in its mission, it will need great internal strength in its composition, great courage in its action, and a sustained…understanding of the role it should play in our society and democratic capitalism.” Do you think the Fed still does things that are unpopular?

Jeanna Smialek, author, Limitless: The Federal Reserve Takes on a New Age of Crises : Eccles was instrumental in cementing the Fed as a power center and shaping the Fed’s role in the world. He saw the Fed’s job primarily as stoking the economy when things were bad, and keeping it cool when things were good. He felt the Fed needed to be independent of the elected government and capable of doing the hard work of slowing down the economy in order to keep inflation under wraps. What he’s saying here is that he anticipates the Fed’s having a future rife with instances where it does things that nobody likes.

AS: A couple years ago, I met a woman who served on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors with Paul Volcker. Before she joined, Volcker told her, “I’ve got to know that you’re tough enough to do this, because people are going to hate you.” I don’t think anyone says that to anyone joining the board today.

JS: When Paul Volcker went for his interview with President Jimmy Carter to get the job of Fed chair, he said, “You won’t like anything I do in this job. I’m going to push interest rates high, I’m going to hurt the economy, and I’m going to bring down inflation.” From the very outset, Volcker envisioned a Fed that was unpopular, that was doing things that the populace didn’t understand or wouldn’t welcome. And that was certainly true: People really hated Paul Volcker. We now look at him as this historical, almost heroic figure, but in the moment, people resented him deeply. They sent him 2x4s for houses they couldn’t build and keys of cars they couldn’t sell because of his very high interest rates, which were aimed at taming inflation.

By contrast, we’ve had this era of relatively low inflation until very recently. We had basically two and a half decades of very quiescent inflation. And so the Fed got into this mode where it was much more focused on the labor market, where it could sort of be the friendly big brother of the US economy. It nudged up interest rates a little bit when things were getting warm, it lowered them quite a bit when things were bad, but mostly it was playing sort of the savior role. It wasn’t playing the bad-guy-with-a-stick role.

AS: And that’s why I really love the title of your book. “Limitless” suggests that in recent years, the Fed’s been trying to help anyone and everyone in any capacity. If Paul Volcker is now seen as the hero who saved us from inflation, do you think Jay Powell’s legacy is going to be as the guy who brought inflation back?

JS: I don’t think Jay Powell’s legacy has been written yet. I think a lot of it is going to hinge on what happens with the inflationary bursts that we’re currently experiencing. I don’t think anybody blames what happened with inflation wholly on what the Fed did during the 2020 crisis; it’s pretty clear that the government did a lot of spending that stoked a lot of demand and it’s also pretty clear that supply chains were messed up, which was a lot of the impetus for the original inflation. But I think there is some concern that the Fed kept its foot on the gas for too long, and in doing so helped to, if not create inflation, then certainly exacerbate it. We don’t know how this is all going to play out — whether the Fed will quickly vanquish this inflation, or if it will be a very painful process.What I was also trying to get at with the book title is this idea that the Fed has started doing a lot more than just think about inflation. When the Fed was set up in 1913, the idea was that it was going to be this backstop if things got really bad. That backstop role has expanded drastically in the 21st Century in ways that I don’t think we’ve really grappled with yet.AS: You describe a Fed that started pretty small and limited in scope. It’s probably in its biggest scope right now. Has Fed policy always just slowly been building or does it ebb and flow?

JS: It’s probably not a steady line, but definitely an upward bumpy trend. In 1935, Marriner Eccles took over an organization that was disorganized and not very effective. He consolidated it, reorganized it, and made it pretty powerful. It became increasingly important to the economic conversation after the demise of the gold standard and with the advent of the Great Inflation in the 1970s and ’80s. The Fed then came into popular focus with Alan Greenspan’s chairmanship during the 1990s, but we didn’t really see the Fed flex its powers until Ben Bernanke was Fed Chair in 2008, when the world was melting down. Bernanke was a scholar of the 1930s. He knew all about the powers that Eccles and the Great Depression-era Fed had amassed, and he employed them to a pretty full extent in order to wrestle the economy back out of a really bad malaise. We then saw all of those programs restarted and built upon at the start of the pandemic in 2020. So this ascent of power has really come to full fruition only in the 21st Century.

AS: Do you think in the future it could get even bigger?

JS: I think that we’ve started to see what the Fed is capable of. And that’s going to be very tempting in future crises. Just based on the structure of our financial system, you almost have to assume that there will be future crises.

AS: Do you think that’s sustainable? I mean, the Fed’s independence is largely preserved by having a very narrow focus.

JS: As a journalist, I try hard not to take an actual view on how we should resolve those questions, but one thing I do take a view on is that we’re not actually having a conversation about this. We’re not really talking about the things the Fed did in 2020 and the ways it did blur the lines between fiscal policy and monetary policy. And we probably do want to have that conversation. It’s never good to just opt into a policy default, especially with policies this big and influential.

AS: You also write about who should be on the board of the Federal Reserve. And I guess you think maybe there’s a bias towards academics with a good pedigree.

JS: I think you want to have a variety of backgrounds, because otherwise, you’re going to over-index to one way of thinking about the world. Conversations benefit from having multiple, different perspectives around the table.

AS: But what do you mean by “background?” Monetary policy is a pretty technical, boring thing, and you need a deep finance or macro background to really understand it. So you can have a difference of opinion in terms of your economic view. But you need a lot of technical expertise to do this.

JS: First of all, there are 17 officials on the Fed board. So there’s room to have some different perspectives in there without sacrificing economic perspectives around the table. If you’ve got too many people with only one type of background, you’re just going to end up with some pretty redundant views. If you’re bringing people in who come from slightly different walks of life — the business side of things, the academic side of things, different racial or ethnic or gender backgrounds — that can diversify what you’re getting. I think that that can be really valuable.

AS: How would a woman have a different background when it comes to monetary policy? Is there, like, a female view of monetary policy?

JS: I think that there is a case to be made that different life experiences can shape how people look at economic inputs, especially in moments of intense change, where we don’t have models that cleanly map on to things. I’ll give you an example: we have transcripts from the era of the housing crisis [in 2007-2008.] We know what the Fed was thinking, what it was talking about. And a lot of the discussion was, you know, “Our models say that this is going to be fine, this will be very contained, this will not be a big issue, etc.” But one of the people who flagged early on that things actually seemed worse than that was Janet Yellen. And that’s because she was sitting in San Francisco and she was watching this very bubbly housing market around her — she was the San Francisco Fed President at the time — and her real-life observations were feeding into her perceptions of what was going on. It illustrates that you do want people who aren’t all necessarily feeding from the same pool of ideas.

AS: Finally: somebody’s late for a meeting, and you only have a sentence or two to tell them about your book and persuade them to read it. What would you say?

JS: My book is about the Fed’s evolution in the 21st Century, and how it’s become vastly more powerful and vastly more transparent simultaneously. And I think the reason that’s important is because the Federal Reserve matters, not just to markets, but also to democracy.

Allison Schrager is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering economics. A senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, she is author of “An Economist Walks Into a Brothel: And Other Unexpected Places to Understand Risk.”

