1. What’s a central bank dollar swap line?

First used extensively during the 2007-2008 financial crisis, they’re temporary lending facilities that allow central banks around the world to borrow dollars from the Fed in exchange for an equivalent amount of their local currencies. On March 15, the Fed and five major central banks, including those in the euro zone and Japan, said they’d activate the program to ease a squeeze as demand for the dollar surged. The Fed also lowered the rate and added a longer maturity. Four days later it expanded the swap line to nine other central banks, including Australia and Brazil, bringing the total to 14.

AD

AD

2. What’s the Fed hoping they’ll do?

The goal is to ease the panic for dollars and allow foreign-exchange markets to keep operating normally. Surging volatility in stock and bond markets has spurred a rush to secure the U.S. currency for borrowers and as a haven against further turmoil. The Fed says the lines are necessary at times because bank funding markets are global and can break down “disrupting the provision of credit to households and businesses in the United States and other countries.”

3. Will it work?

That’s the big question. While the measures can ease pressures for banks, the effect is felt in the broader economy only if these lenders extend more dollar loans to companies and other financial institutions. Banks also may shun a central bank swap line because of a stigma attached to tapping it. Making dollars available to foreign nations -- even if it didn’t cost the Fed -- became a point of contention for some lawmakers in the U.S. Congress during the 2008 crisis. The central bank had to repeatedly defend the action, saying U.S. taxpayers were not on the hook because these were swaps -- not loans -- and there was no risk of default.

AD

AD

4. Where are the signs of dollar shortage?

The dollar shortage became acute as the greenback soared on March 18, throwing other currencies from the British pound to the Brazilian real into free fall. As stocks plunged and investors fled to U.S. Treasury bonds amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the currency derivative market showed signs of stress. Notable is the move in cross-currency basis swaps, which shows investor preference to hold dollars, rather than euros or yen.

5. What are cross-currency basis swaps?

They’re contracts where two sides agree to exchange interest payments in two different currencies. During the life of the contract, floating interest-rate payments are exchanged, typically on a quarterly basis. On March 17, the premium paid to swap funding exposure from euros into the dollar surged to the widest since 2011. The premium narrowed in the days that followed, though it remained elevated. That suggests investors were still struggling to get their hands on dollars despite injections of cash into financial markets by the Fed.

AD

AD

6. What do they tell us about borrowing stress?

Dollar funding stress is particularly pronounced for yen- and euro-based investors, based on cross-currency basis swaps. While higher demand to swap funding exposure from the yen into the dollar was evident from the start of February -- coinciding with the rally in Treasuries -- the euro-denominated market was more resilient until mid-March. The moves have also come at a time when financial companies become increasingly cautious about lending to each other and demand higher premiums on interest over risk-free rates, known as the FRA/OIS spread.

7. Who uses cross-currency basis swaps?

Banks are the biggest users, while hedge funds and proprietary trading firms rank second. The favored currencies are the dollar, euro and yen. Most contracts involve the dollar. They typically range from 1 to 30 years, reflecting the length of the transactions they fund, such as loans. What makes them unique in the world of swaps is that the parties agree to exchange notional principals, or the face amount used to calculate the payments.

AD

AD

8. Why do investors need them?

Let’s say a European company needs a dollar loan. While the firm may be well-established on the continent, banks in the U.S. may demand a stiffer rate to lend to a relatively little-known entity on the other side of the Atlantic. Enter the cross-currency basis swap. The European firm borrows in euros and swaps the payment into dollars with another entity that needs funds in Europe’s common currency.

9. What happens if the widening in basis swaps continues?

That’s the million-dollar question. If investors continue to seek the safety of Treasuries and stocks keep tumbling, the preference to swap out funding exposure into the dollar may persist. The pressure may be more pronounced in the yen market because it’s historically been a good proxy for institutional funding stress.