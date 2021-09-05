What does the presumption mean in practice? In Scott Turow’s 1987 novel “Presumed Innocent,” the presiding judge in a murder trial asks a prospective juror whether or not the defendant committed “the crime that he is charged with.” The man shrugs and replies — as I suspect most of us would — “I wouldn’t know.” The judge excludes him from the jury, then turns to the remaining potential jurors and explains: “Ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you again what you are to presume. ... Presume he is innocent. I want you to look over and say to yourself, ‘There sits an innocent man.’”