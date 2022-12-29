Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Women’s rights in Afghanistan have been the subject of debate and conflict for more than a century, with efforts to improve their status followed by moves to roll them back. When the radical Islamists of the Taliban returned to power in 2021, two decades after they’d been ousted by US forces, they first said they’d moderated their views regarding women. That pledge proved short-lived, however. In the latest restrictions of women’s rights, women were banned in December from attending university and working for aid groups.

Under the monarchy

King Amanullah Khan, who ruled for a decade starting in 1919, pushed for Western-style reforms intended to modernize the country. Inspired by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder and first president of the Republic of Turkey, he introduced a new constitution that sought to guarantee rights for women as well as men. Child marriage was banned, polygamy discouraged, and the jurisdiction of religious leaders narrowed. Women were no longer required to wear the veil. Queen Soraya, who opened the first girl’s school in Kabul, became a champion of women’s rights. The fast pace of change was lauded abroad but rattled conservatives in the largely tribal society, provoking revolt. The king was eventually forced to abdicate in 1929. His successor, Mohammed Nadir Shah, repealed the most progressive policies, but the backlash was short-lived. Zahir Shah, who ruled from 1933 to 1973 and was the last king of Afghanistan, reintroduced many of Amanullah’s initiatives, albeit more cautiously. In 1964, women helped draft a new constitution, which gave them the right to vote and allowed them to seek elected office. They got jobs, ran businesses and entered politics. Tensions with traditionalists never went away, but women protested any attacks on their rights.

Advertisement

After the monarchy

In 1979, the pro-Soviet general who’d overthrown Zahir Shah was killed in a coup, and the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan and installed a Marxist puppet regime. The status of women began to erode when the state descended into civil war between the communist troops and their opponents, including Islamist fighters called mujahedeen. After the Soviets retreated in 1989, the Taliban, which formed in the early 1990s as a movement among pious youth, eventually gained the upper hand. They marched through the country promising peace and modern government, but the reality was different under their rule from 1996 to 2001, especially for women. They were banned from school, work, speaking in public and even from leaving their homes unless escorted by a male, and they were forced to cover themselves in the burqa, a one-piece garment that covers the entire head and body. Penalties for violations included public lashings and death by stoning. The suicide rate among women rose. Their access to health care dropped because of the restrictions on their movements and a requirement to use women-only hospitals and wards. Women were excluded from political life, including all kinds of governance.

The US presence

Advertisement

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 after the Taliban refused to extradite al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following his group’s Sept. 11 attacks on the US. When bin Laden and the Taliban leadership fled, the US mission morphed into a nation-building undertaking, with improving the lives of Afghan women and girls a central focus. The country’s 2004 constitution contained specific provisions guaranteeing women’s rights and quotas to ensure they were part of the political process. Girls and women joined the army and police forces, trained as surgeons, judges and prosecutors, and worked as journalists, translators and television presenters. Despite these advances, there were large gaps in progress. Reforms didn’t spread to rural areas, where they were often seen as un-Islamic and counter to traditions. The absence of an effective central government meant that in territory controlled by conservative military commanders and religious leaders, women’s rights continued to be severely curtailed.

The new Taliban regime

When the Taliban returned to power after the collapse of the US-supported government, their leaders initially promised to rule differently than they did in the late 1990s. But today, Afghan women are — once again — the primary victims of their rule. Not long after taking power, the group barred teenage girls from getting an education beyond the seventh grade, dismissed thousands of women from government jobs and prevented females from traveling alone unless accompanied by a male relative. Women are again forced to wear burqas in public. Initially, the Taliban limited women university students to gender-segregated classrooms. On Dec. 20 they were banned altogether. The next week, women were barred from working at non-governmental organizations, prompting several international aid groups to cease operations and raising questions about the delivery of assistance during the harsh winter months. Women made up almost half the staff in Afghanistan of the International Rescue Committee, one of the groups that closed down.

--With assistance from Eltaf Najafizada and Muneeza Naqvi.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article