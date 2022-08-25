Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The UK became the biggest country to zoom in on the explosive topic of the pay gap between women and men when it began mandatory reporting on wage differences in 2018. Since then, more jurisdictions have introduced or considered pay-transparency rules, including the 27-nation European Union. Some of those efforts involve the sort of blunt, aggregate data that Britain provides, though there are also other metrics in use.

1. What do the UK numbers show?

In the first five years of the UK exercise, the differential barely changed. Men were paid a median of 9.7% more than women for the year ended April 2022 across more than 10,000 companies, compared with 9.2% in 2017. (Data collection was suspended in 2020 for the pandemic and delayed in 2021.) The figure is a crude measure of what men and women earn on average across the workforce, not a direct comparison of like-for-like roles, so the data have highlighted how women are under-represented in higher-paying jobs. Every organization with 250 employees is required to report, and some critics have said the requirement is too onerous on small firms. While the annual release has provided a drumbeat of disclosure and discussion, there’s been little government action or widespread change. One 2020 study showed that the transparency increases the probability that women are employed in above-median-wage occupations by 5%.

2. What about other metrics?

There are various ways to compile figures on the gender wage gap. Reporting on an “adjusted basis” -- taking into account job title, seniority, location and other factors -- is more complicated and may create opportunities for firms to skew the data. That method is more popular among US companies, some of which have disclosed their figures under pressure from activist shareholders. In January 2021, Citigroup Inc., one of the few big US companies to disclose an unadjusted pay gap, said female employees make 26% less than males, an improvement from 27% a year ago. Mastercard Inc. said in 2020 that its female employees worldwide make 7.8% less than the men. Citigroup and many of the bank’s competitors also offer an adjusted figure; on that basis, women globally are paid on average more than 99% of what men are paid at Citigroup.

3. What are other governments doing?

Australia requires firms with more than 100 employees to report annually, collecting data on more than 40% of the workforce (it reported an unadjusted gap of 13.8%). Germany, which has one of the worst pay gaps in Europe, implemented rules in 2018 to give workers the right to compare their pay with groups of colleagues of the opposite sex who have comparable jobs. However, a study showed that the regulations -- which put the onus on individual employees to step forward and request the information -- were not widely used and were barely effective. An EU employment body said few companies have reviewed their pay structures as a result. More recently, the EU has backed a proposal for broad, binding salary transparency legislation to help close an unadjusted bloc-wide pay gap of 13% in 2020, a figure that’s barely budged over the past decade. In the US, several states as well as New York City have moved to require some form of salary transparency to narrow the gender pay gap. A law making its way through the California legislature would require companies to publicly disclose pay data for the first time.

4. Why are women paid less?

The UK’s Office of National Statistics says the gap is partly caused by more women working part-time, clustering in occupations with lower pay and taking time out to have children. The discrepancy widens with age, with little difference in pay between working men and women in their 20s and 30s before a larger gap emerges for employees in their 40s. The debate is colored by the fact that a disproportionate share of household work and childcare tends to fall on women, meaning they are more likely to work part time or drop out of the workforce after having children.

5. How are the data being used?

Supporters of greater equality say transparency on wage data is key to addressing discrepancies and monitoring results. It could also provide ammunition for legal action. In January 2022, a broker at BNP Paribas SA in London was awarded 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) by an employment judge who chastised the bank’s “opaque pay system” and ordered a first-of-its-kind equal-pay audit to reveal if men get paid more than women at the lender. The EU legislation, meanwhile, would prevent prospective employers from quizzing candidates on their current earnings. The rule -- meant to prevent a new hire from being locked into a rate that might be unfairly low due to discrimination by prior employers -- is already in place in at least 17 US states. In Ireland, new mandatory reporting rules also require companies with more than 250 employees to explain why they have a gender pay gap and the measures they are taking to reduce it.

6. At what point does a wage gap violate the law?

That remains to be seen. In the UK, women and men have the legal right to equal pay for equal work, and there’s a framework for comparing jobs by effort, skill or decision making. In January 2021, US lawmakers reintroduced legislation to guarantee women and men are paid equally for the same jobs, one of several gender equity efforts backed by President Joe Biden. In early 2019, thousands of women employed by Glasgow City Council in Scotland reached a financial agreement over pay discrimination after fighting for more than a decade and staging what was believed to be the UK’s biggest-ever strike over equal wages. Tesco Plc, Britain’s largest retailer, lost a legal fight over claims from thousands of female workers that they were denied pay that’s equal to their mostly-male colleagues in warehouses and distribution centers. Female shop floor workers at Asda, another retailer, were also a step closer to getting equal pay with their male counterparts after the Supreme Court ruled in March 2021 that the pay of male and female distribution workers could be compared.

7. What’s driving more disclosure?

While many of the new disclosure rules are driven by a sense of fairness, politicians often point out that equal pay could boost economic growth and reduce poverty. A study by the European Institute for Gender Equality forecast that closing the gap between the share of women and men working could lead to an increase of 3.5 million to 6 million jobs by 2050. The UK is also considering mandatory pay reporting by ethnicity to expose the pay gap for citizens of “Black, Asian and minority ethnic,” or “BAME,” origin. A public consultation ended in January 2019 but reporting is still only voluntary, with some firms, such as Deloitte, KPMG and broadcaster ITN, releasing their numbers. In 2022, the UK Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee recommended that the government introduce mandatory ethnicity reporting by April 2023.

