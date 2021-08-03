Najib’s United Malays National Organisation, the largest party in the new ruling coalition, presented letters to the king in August saying its lawmakers no longer backed the prime minister, ostensibly costing him his majority. Muhyiddin may prove otherwise, however, if he can gather support from enough other MPs. The process is complicated. Muhyiddin could call for a confidence vote in parliament, but if he loses the government would fall. If the king believes Muhyiddin doesn’t have sufficient support, he can call on him to either resign or recommend parliament be dissolved. Should Muhyiddin resign, the king could immediately appoint another prime minister whom he believes can command a majority, or ask Muhyiddin to stay on until a replacement is found. If the king agrees to dissolve parliament, a general election would have to be held in 60 days. Muhyiddin had resisted pressure to call a new election, saying he wanted to wait until an independent committee declares that it’s safe to proceed. Opposition politicians had accused him of using the pandemic as an excuse to stay in power.