That the pandemic’s true toll in the U.S. is probably higher than the official Covid death numbers is one of those things that virtually everyone familiar with the mortality statistics agrees on. But it tends to get lost in public discussion because so much attention is paid to the role played by underlying conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease — as well as the occasional case where someone with Covid who dies of a gunshot wound gets added to the informal Covid death toll, only to be removed later. In the final tally of 2020 U.S. deaths released last month, which is based on what physicians, medical examiners and coroners put on death certificates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counted 350,831 with Covid-19 as the underlying cause and another 33,705 with it as a contributing cause. But there were also 65,205 more deaths from heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer’s in 2020 than 2019, and while 14,161 such deaths listed Covid as a contributing cause, it seems likely that much of the rest of the increase was Covid-related too.