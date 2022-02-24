1. What did the initial sanctions do?

Under measures announced the day before the invasion, many U.S.-related investors would be barred from buying Russian government bonds sold after March 1 in the secondary market, where they trade after their initial sale. Draft EU proposals would prohibit the purchase or sale of securities and money-market instruments issued by Russia, its government, the Russian central bank or entities acting on the latter’s behalf. The EU ban would apply to securities or instruments issued beginning 14 days after the sanctions go into effect.

2. What didn’t the first round of measures include?

Nothing announced on Feb. 23 in response to Russia’s recognition of two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine, prior to the start of the invasion, applied to existing securities now trading in secondary markets.

3. What about the primary market?

That means debt sold directly by the Russian government. Many U.S. investors and those doing business with U.S. firms already face restrictions on such bonds. The EU’s sanctions also block making “any new loans or credit” to sanctioned entities, except to provide financing “for non-prohibited imports or exports of goods and non-financial services” between Russia and other countries. The Russian government and companies have raised more than 16 billion euros ($17.9 billion) by tapping the euro area’s public debt market since the beginning of 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

4. What kind of impact are those measures likely to have?

By themselves, probably not much. Many analysts say that Russia is well positioned to get by without foreign funding, having built up large reserves of cash. Putin has also reduced the country’s dependence on the dollar by building a war chest of gold, making Russia the world’s biggest buyer. In January 2021, its central bank’s gold holdings surpassed its dollar holdings for the first time. Dollars as a share of central bank assets dropped from more than 40% in 2018 to 16% in 2021 -- Russia now has a higher share of reserves in euros than in dollars. The euro has also overtaken the dollar as Russia’s main currency in trade with China. But even with their limited impact, the initial set of sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt did put global investors on notice that the securities could tumble further even after the steep declines they’ve experienced.

• Bloomberg QuickTakes on the history of sanctions against Russia, and on Russia-Ukraine tensions.

• A statement by the U.S. Treasury Department on initial sanctions concerning Russian debt.

• Treasury’s 2021 global sanctions review.

