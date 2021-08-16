Biden entered office in 2021 arguing that it’s not America’s burden to rid Afghanistan of the Taliban and that the price of remaining was too high given the odds of success; by then the U.S. had incurred about 2,400 fatalities and spent about $970 billion on the conflict. Biden officials had encouraged negotiations between the Taliban and the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in an effort to end the fighting before U.S. forces departed, but the talks faltered. In April, Biden announced that all U.S. forces would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, saying it’s “time to end the ‘forever war.’” In mid-August, with the Taliban at the gates of Kabul, Ghani fled the country.