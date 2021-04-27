It would mean that unrealized gains on all sorts of assets would become taxable at the owner’s death, even if they are being passed along to the next generation. Currently, when people die with stocks, real estate and other assets that grew in value during their lifetimes, heirs who inherit those assets don’t have to pay capital gains tax on any of the appreciation that occurred under the previous owner. The purchase price of the assets, which is used to determine capital gains tax liability, is adjusted -- “stepped up” -- to the current market value. No taxes are paid at death, and the eventual tax bill is much lower when the heirs finally sell the assets.