The UK's cost-of-living crisis is poised to become more painful in coming months, with energy bills set to jump again in October, when a price cap is adjusted, and the Bank of England raising this year's peak inflation forecast to more than 11%. 1. What is the government's cost-of-living payment? Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has announced a package of support, and while some critics say it doesn't go far enough to help cushion the blow, it comprises money to help every household with add-ons for pensioners, those with disabilities, and people on benefits.

2. Who is eligible for one-off cost of living payments?

Every household in the country paying for electricity will receive £400 ($488). Unlike support announced earlier this year, this is a grant, so no one will have to pay it back. More than 8 million households on means-tested benefits are eligible for a £650 payment. These are people who receive universal credit, government allowances, income support or certain tax credits.

3. What are pensioners and the disabled getting?

Households including anyone over the state pension age in late September, currently 66 years or above, will receive a £300 payment, while six million people receiving disability benefits will get £150. These payments are additional to the £650 sum for households that receive it.

4. How will the payment be made?

The £400 grant will automatically be deducted from energy bills across six months from October. Direct debit and credit customers will have the money credited to their account, while customers with pre-payment meters will have the money applied to their meter or paid via a voucher. The £650 payment for households receiving benefits will be paid directly to people’s bank accounts in two instalments, the first from July and the second in the autumn. People on disability benefits will receive the £150 from September while the £300 for pensioners will be paid by direct debit as a top-up to their winter fuel payment in November or December.

5. How do people claim the payments?

These are all automatic, so no one needs to apply for them. The one-off payments are also tax-free and will not count toward the government’s benefit cap.

