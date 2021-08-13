Many apartments in New York City come with a hefty broker’s fee, which is as much as 15% of one year’s rent and typically paid by tenants. Last year, apartment owners or landlords were offering to cover the fee (even though it may have been passed onto tenants in the form of a higher rental price), but now, it’s something potential renters may want to offer to split or pay. Also, note that while there was a short-lived ban on brokers’ fees in New York City last year, they were ultimately deemed to be legal.