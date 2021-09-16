Lastly, those who are overworked should reconsider whether they truly have to or want to stay in their current job. For some, especially in industries such as retail, hotel, and food service, where the quit rates are especially high, quitting and finding a new job in the same industry could just mean more of the same. Some workers in understaffed fields with high demand, such as child care, could seek out new environments for their skills - such as providing care to one child in a home setting rather than at a day care. Jobs in government and finance have lower quit rates, so those industries could be more promising for those open to or able to making a career switch.