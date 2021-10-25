The biggest change is the recommendation from the CDC last week that everyone who had the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a second one — not because the single dose doesn’t work but because some measures suggest it isn’t as protective as the other vaccines available in the U.S. The J&J vaccine’s efficacy against severe disease has most recently been measured at 74%, which goes up to 94% with boosters, according to clinical trials. The second shot brings it in line with Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, which are still showing over 90% protection against severe disease even as protection against milder infections now looks lower than it did last spring.