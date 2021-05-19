If you have a federally backed loan and are nearing the end of your forbearance period you may request up to two additional three-month extensions — although the maximum forbearance period cannot exceed 18 months. This only applies to those who received their initial forbearance on or before February 28, 2021 for loans held by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac or June 30, 2020 for HUD, FHA, USDA, or VA loans.