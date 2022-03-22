Republicans on the committee, who all have signaled that they intend to vote against her, will give speeches that have little or nothing to do with the nominee and everything to do with themes the party wants to run on in 2022 and 2024.

Jackson will keep her composure no matter how much she’s provoked, while saying little beyond platitudes, albeit platitudes that will at times be cloaked in the language of the law. She will be well prepared for questions about her record, and her answers will emphasize how mainstream a judge she is in all respects. That’s pretty much what every nominee for seats on the Supreme Court has done for the last 35 years.

That’s it. Whether it’s worth watching depends, I suppose, on whether you want to get some limited sense of how the probable future justice speaks and behaves in public. It looks likely that she’ll be confirmed by the full Senate with somewhere between 50 and 52 votes. There’s no guarantee, of course, but Democrats have been united on judicial nominations throughout Joe Biden’s presidency, and it seems reasonable to expect Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both of whom voted to confirm Jackson as a federal appellate judge last year, to support her again this time. (South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, the third Republican who voted for her last year, seems to be a no-vote this time).

There are three parts to the Republican attack strategy. One part doesn’t involve Jackson at all, but will rather be the party’s recitation of grievances that go back to the defeated Supreme Court nomination of Judge Robert Bork in 1987, during Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

The second part is a set of dated cliches about judicial philosophy. Both parties will mistakenly say that the courts are not supposed to be political, which would have been news to the framers of the Constitution. But Republicans have argued since the heyday of the Warren Court in the 1950s and 1960s that liberal judges are too eager to overturn the work of the other two branches.

Whether or not that’s a good argument in principle, it’s no longer is a good match for the actual behavior of the Republican majority on the Supreme Court or Republican judges on lower courts, many of whom have been eager to overturn both laws and executive-branch actions. The point isn’t that the decisions are wrong or that the talking points about judicial philosophy are wrong; it’s that the two don’t seem to have anything to do with each other.

And then there are the campaign issues, which consist of calling Jackson (but really the Democrats generally) soft on crime and opposed to what they call parental rights in education. Some pundits have questioned why Democrats have given the Republicans an opening to attack them on these topics, but it’s a mistake to think of this as a vetting failure. Instead, what’s happening is that Biden has to nominate someone and Republicans are going to oppose whomever he nominates. There will need to be stated reasons for that opposition, and those will be tailored to match the campaign themes. The nominee’s actual record is almost beside the point. The same tends to be true of Democrats when there’s a Republican nominee in this era of partisan polarization.

One more thing. We can expect the senators on the committee who think of themselves as current or future presidential candidates to do their best to stand out from the crowd, which is sure to produce cloying tributes from Democrats and nastiness from Republicans. But Supreme Court nominations have proven to be poor platforms for presidential aspirants. With the exception of Biden, who flopped twice as Senator Biden before winning as Vice President Biden, none of the senators to win presidential nominations in the modern era of primaries and open caucuses have done it from the Judiciary Committee.

That won’t stop anybody from grandstanding.

