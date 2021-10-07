Each of the 12 Reserve Banks is subject to the supervision of a nine-member board of directors. Six of the directors are elected by the member banks of the respective Federal Reserve District, and three of the directors are appointed by the Board of Governors. Most Reserve Banks have at least one Branch, and each Branch has its own board of directors. A majority of the directors on a Branch board are appointed by the Reserve Bank, and the remaining Branch directors are appointed by the Board of Governors.