Andreas: The research says, no, not at all. We still misjudge each other. Now, trying to get out of a conversation at a time of your choosing is hard when you’re having Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, because you’re just stuck with Uncle Bob or whoever. Small talk is not so much a fault, it’s more of a security blanket. Why make small talk with an uncle, a cousin, a spouse, a daughter? It’s because we’re probably a little bit anxious. One of the most intimate things you can do is to be silent with someone. If you’re in a family setting and you keep on the small talk, you’re probably trying to keep a conflict from reemerging.