As the trillion dollars of green bonds demonstrate, the best way to bridge the translational valley of death is to change the biomedical-funding model from one dependent on equity investments to one that also offers lower-cost debt suitable for research too early in the translational process to have proved its profit proposition. There are many ways for early-stage researchers to demonstrate the ability to repay small loans and still more ways for the federal government and philanthropists to leverage their resources to help them do so. However, building a new debt market for translational biomedical research will take years if we rely solely on private financial institutions to see this light.