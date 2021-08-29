Next, Vietnam needs to develop world-class companies. Currently, the country’s leading corporations are in traditional upstream sectors like oil and electricity, or in primary industries like food and paper; much of the actual manufacturing is done by foreign firms. Building better companies in export sectors like electronics would allow Vietnam not only to capture a bigger share of the value of global supply chains (through branding and marketing), but to better absorb foreign technology as well. As author Joe Studwell illustrates in his book “How Asia Works,” the example of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. shows how manufacturers can be very effective vehicles for learning foreign ways of making things and doing business. Vietnam should aim to create similar champions.