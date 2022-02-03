It’s more critical than ever to figure out your spending limit on housing before you go out and fall in love with a place that will strain your budget — or worse, send you into debt. Paying rent is often a person’s single largest expense, and one that’s generally fixed for at least 12 months. In this market, you also have to factor in rent hikes when you renew. Which is why people search for some kind of guideline to keep them from getting in over their heads.