But anger can be mistaken. Most easy cases never go to trial. The charges are dismissed (or, more likely, never brought), or the defendant pleads guilty. Those that are tried tend to be tougher to prove. Often they turn on small nuances — the day-to-day effect upon the jury of this bit of uncertainty in the testimony of a key witness, or that snippet of video that’s less clear than it first appears. People are entitled to their opinions, but all too often those opinions are informed less by events in the courtroom than by commentary on cable news and social media.