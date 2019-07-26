As the U.S. wages its global trade war, companies and governments alike are taking notice of a little-known unit of the World Trade Organization that, if President Donald Trump’s administration has its way, will soon cease to function. The WTO’s appellate body, the preeminent forum for settling worldwide trade disputes, may no longer have the capacity to issue new rulings by year-end, which critics warn will undermine the WTO’s ability to resolve conflicts among its 164 members and will usher in an era where economic might trumps international law.

1. What’s the appellate body and what’s the threat?

It’s a panel of trade experts that provides the final say in WTO rulings that can affect some of the world’s biggest companies and billions of dollars in commerce. But over the past two years, the U.S. has refused to consider any nominees to replace vacancies on the seven-member appellate body roster. The panel has been whittled down to just three, the minimum required to sign off on appellate rulings. The term of two of those panelists will end on Dec. 10, meaning no new appeals will be able to be reviewed.

2. What happens if the appellate body is paralyzed?

The WTO would effectively cede its function as the world’s trade referee. That will increase uncertainty for businesses and create the potential for escalating trade wars. European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom warned that the paralysis of the WTO appellate body would lead to a free-for-all in global trade relations. “If you have no rules, everyone can do what they want and that would be really, really bad, not least for the smaller and developing countries.”

3. Why is the U.S. doing this?

The U.S. says WTO appellate body members have overstepped their mandate by adding to or diminishing the rights and obligations of members. The U.S. Trade Representative issued a report in 2018 that listed ways the organization exceeded its remit, including: failing to meet its 90-day deadline to decide on appeals; permitting panel members to serve beyond their terms; and by issuing opinions on matters not necessary to resolve a dispute. But the strategy also fits into Trump’s broader “America First” agenda in eschewing multilateral organizations and treaties, such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the Paris climate accord.

4. Who’s leading the U.S. campaign against the WTO?

Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative, spent much of his career as a trade remedy lawyer representing clients who were parties to WTO disputes. He’s sought to prevent an erosion of America’s sovereignty due to membership in the organization and has criticized previous administrations for their “slavish” dedication to the WTO. Lighthizer told U.S. lawmakers this year that his ultimate goal is to reform the WTO and sees the appellate body impasse as a form of leverage in pushing his agenda forward.

5. Didn’t Obama reject appellate members too?

Yes, but the Trump administration’s approach is much more aggressive. President Barack Obama’s government rejected the reappointment of two members due to concern they exceeded the scope of their mandate, but ultimately agreed to approve replacement candidates to keep the appellate body’s roster full. The current administration has flatly rejected any consideration of new nominees until its concerns are fully addressed and hasn’t issued any formal reform proposals to break the gridlock.

6. Is the U.S. the only country with a gripe?

No. Other countries acknowledge that the appellate body has its flaws, including how long decisions take and a pattern of making unnecessary legal interpretations. But most members disagree with the American approach, tying new panel nominations to the demanded reforms. More than 2/3 of the WTO’s membership joined an initiative that urges the U.S. to immediately start consideration of new nominees to replace the four vacant panel seats. Members have also made specific reform proposals aimed at overhauling the appellate body, all of which have been rejected by the U.S.

7. How long will the appellate body be able to limp along?

Probably one or two more years. Under an existing WTO rule, appellate members are permitted to “complete the disposition of appeals assigned to them prior to the end of their terms of office.” That means the three current panel members can issue their judgement on any WTO appeal cases filed before midnight on Dec. 10. It’s worth noting that the U.S. does not agree with this rule and has previously said it may not honor rulings from appellate members whose terms have expired.

8. Is there a work-around?

The EU has a plan to create an alternate arbitration process that would replicate the “essential principles and features” of the appellate body, envisaged as a stopgap until the U.S. resolves the impasse. Canada has signed onto this approach and the EU is seeking to bring other members into the fold as well. Sparring WTO members can also agree at the beginning of a dispute to not appeal the WTO’s initial panel ruling. Vietnam and Indonesia did this in a recent dispute over export restrictions on iron and steel goods. This approach avoids a situation whereby a party in the dispute could appeal the case into legal limbo.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bryce Baschuk in Geneva at bbaschuk2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Murray at brmurray@bloomberg.net, Richard Bravo, John O’Neil

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.