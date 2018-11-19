U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was described as a “dead woman walking” after losing her Conservative Party’s majority in the June 2017 election. She survived that fallout -- and many more since, but she’s in trouble again. The Brexit deal she’s struck to leave the European Union is so loathed by her own lawmakers that some are plotting to trigger a leadership challenge that could derail the government. Here’s how that could work.

1. How quickly could May get pushed out?

Disgruntled fellow Conservatives have begun a letter-writing campaign to trigger a no-confidence vote in the hopes of removing May as party leader. If 15 percent, or 48 of the 315 Conservative lawmakers (known as Tories) send letters a vote will be held. While the number of missives is never formally revealed, as of noon on Friday in London at least 20 lawmakers had said publicly that they have submitted or will submit letters. David Davis, former Brexit secretary turned rebel, told Bloomberg TV Monday he thought “more than 40” had been sent. But only one man can known for sure: the recipient, Graham Brady.

2. When would the party vote be held?

Within 48 hours after the magic number of letters is reached, in this case probably sooner. It would be held at a time agreed by May and Brady, the chairman of a Tory body called the 1922 Committee. In 2003 -- the last time a Tory leadership no-confidence vote was triggered -- the vote came one day after the necessary letters were assembled.

3. What is the 1922 Committee?

Operating in the oak-paneled, neo-gothic splendor of committee room 14 in London’s decaying Parliament complex, the group takes its name from a meeting of Tories in 1922 that called for the end of the party’s coalition with the Liberals, bringing down the government of David Lloyd George. Nowadays it serves as a line of communication between the party’s leadership -- sat in the front row in the House of Commons -- and the backbenchers. The committee’s long history of holding Conservative leaders to account. On coming to power, David Cameron tried and failed to dilute the influence of the committee by proposing to open up its membership.

4. Do Conservatives have the votes to push May out?

That’s unclear. Ejecting her as party leader would require the votes of a simple majority of 158 of the 315 Tory lawmakers. Many Tories are hesitant to undermine the prime minister, since they worry this could destabilize the government further and offer a path to power for Jeremy Corbyn’s socialist Labour Party. Should May survive a no-confidence vote, she can’t be challenged again as party leader for a year.

5. Would ousting May as party leader trigger an election?

No. Tories would set about choosing a new leader and that can go on indefinitely -- but more likely within two weeks.

6. Could anything else trigger an election?

Yes. Under British law, elections are held every five years, but snap elections can be called as May did (to detrimental effect) in 2017. Parliament still needs to approve her Brexit deal, and a defeat there could be a path to an early election. She does not have majority in Parliament and the parliamentary arithmetic is not in her favor. If she loses the opposition will call a vote of no confidence in the government itself, that requires two-thirds of the House of Commons to win. If she loses that too, then a new government needs to be formed within 14 days or another general election has to be scheduled. The next vote is currently due May 5, 2022.

