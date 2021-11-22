SK: It started inside United. I wound up having a lot of conversations, even got organized conversations, with business groups, with people talking about it. I had a flood of emails in my inbox from others that they might want to do the same thing if we did it. And so a lot of conversations with people about it. This all helped because I and our team were talking and thinking about this and thinking about the challenges and how you manage them really all the way back to November. Then cases came down, deaths came down, and probably by March I stopped writing letters to employees’ families. It was starting to feel like maybe this is going to be over. The next moment where I almost pulled the trigger on it was when the delta variant kicked up in India because we were sending employees to India. Again, I felt the obligation. Some days we were carrying north of a hundred tons of medical equipment into India. And we were the only U.S. airline that flies to India to deal with the crisis. Our people were worried about it. What we did instead then was we negotiated a deal with our pilots’ and our flight attendants’ unions that we gave a big incentive to employees to get vaccinated. But we also got the right as a company to designate certain countries as only vaccinated employees could fly to those countries. That made me sleep better at night about countries like India, but that was the next time we thought about it. Then, of course, the delta variant started showing up in the United States. I also watched our case counts, and people in ICU, those started going up again. Then I was on vacation [in August] in Croatia, and the second death happened. I walked around by myself for about half an hour and I talked to my wife about it. Then, once the time zones were correct, I called Brett [Hart] and Kate [Gebo], our president and EVP of HR, and we talked through it. At the end of it, we said, “We’re going to do it. And I’m coming back to the U.S. on Wednesday. Let’s announce this on either Thursday or Friday.”TOB: When you walked around on your own for that half hour, what were you trying to sort through?