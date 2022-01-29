Back in the 2000s, Shawn Tully of Fortune magazine dubbed taxpayers in roughly this income range HENRYs, for “high earners, not rich yet,” and argued that they were being unfairly targeted by the alternative minimum tax. The AMT was created in 1969 to ensure that very high earners weren’t able to entirely escape taxation by means of deductions and credits. Because it wasn’t indexed to inflation, it started in the 2000s to squeeze what you might call the upper upper middle class. The 2012 tax law established a somewhat higher AMT exemption and indexed it to inflation. The 2017 law exempted all but the very highest earners from the tax, with the number of AMT payers dropping from 5.1 million in 2017 to 170,132 in 2019. As I’ve written before, this amounted to a windfall for the HENRYs, but before it their tax rates were actually higher than in 2001, so it wasn’t an entirely inappropriate one.