Rich countries have been more willing to donate money to Covax than to share their actual or contracted supplies, but some have pledged to do so. Covax plans to create an exchange for that purpose. Countries including France, Norway, the U.S. and the U.K. have promised to contribute. In late April, President Joe Biden promised the U.S. would become an “arsenal of vaccines” for the world as countries like India faced record outbreaks. The U.S. is also discussing waiving intellectual property protections for vaccines to promote wider manufacturing. Separately, Biden announced plans to send neighboring Mexico and Canada about 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which isn’t authorized for use in the U.S.; the shipments were described as a loan, to be paid back in the future with the same or a different vaccine. Biden also said that he’d make available as many as 60 million doses of Astra’s vaccine, but hasn’t yet confirmed which countries will receive them. New Zealand has secured contracts for enough vaccines for its population plus that of six neighboring Pacific island states and has offered them free doses. But limited supplies can pit countries’ interests against each other: in late April, Brazil’s government attributed a lack of vaccine supply to India’s surge in cases.