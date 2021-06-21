Health experts say the fastest route to controlling the pandemic would have involved deploying Covid vaccines in the most efficient way possible. In an ideal world, the first doses would have gone to groups at the highest risk -- such as medical workers, nursing-home staffers and the elderly -- everywhere across the globe before supplies were used by the most privileged countries to start vaccinating whole populations. Researchers at Northeastern University in Boston calculated that the monopolization of vaccines by wealthy nations -- what’s known as “vaccine nationalism” -- could result in almost twice as many deaths globally as distributing them equally. Allowing the SARS-CoV-2 virus to remain rampant in some parts of the world gives it more scope to develop additional dangerous variants, which will inevitably make their way elsewhere and may not be neutralized by existing vaccines.