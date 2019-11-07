1. How does vaping work?

E-cigarettes, first popularized in China in 2003, contain a battery-powered element that heats a liquid spiked with either nicotine, the addictive stimulant present in tobacco, or THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, producing a vapor the user inhales. Vaping is a way to ingest those substances without the smoke and tar that comes from a burning cigarette or joint. In some cases, a vaping device, such as the popular Juul, is small enough that an underage vaper, say, can palm it, discreetly take a hit when a teacher or parent isn’t looking, and breathe the resulting aerosol into a sleeve or collar.

AD

AD

2. How popular is vaping?

The market for vaping products was estimated at about $11.5 billion worldwide in 2018 and is growing rapidly. A quarter of U.S. high school seniors say they indulge, spurring a debate about how the sleek design, marketing and candy-like flavorings of vaping products have attracted millions of non-smokers and hooked a new generation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially did not regulate them as it has conventional tobacco products. A judge required the agency to advance its deadline, to May 2020, for e-cigarette makers to submit applications for approval to keep selling their wares.

3. What’s caused the outbreak of illnesses?

AD

U.S. health authorities are struggling to figure that out. As of Nov. 5, 39 deaths and 2,051 lung injuries had been tied to vaping in the U.S. Many of the cases shared pneumonia-like symptoms and signs of chemical burns, thought it’s been difficult for health authorities to zero in on the culprit; in one analysis, 86 patients reported using 234 unique products with 87 different brand names. Regulators have signaled that the outbreak is rooted in use of black-market vaping products containing THC. But they haven’t definitively connected the sickness to any one product or behavior. A small percentage of cases have been linked to nicotine-only products.

AD

4. Are there any clues?

An early study concluded that injuries in 17 patients were most likely caused by exposure to toxic chemicals. The health effects of regularly inhaling the base components of vaping fluid — propylene glycol and glycerin — aren’t fully understood. While these common food additives are deemed safe to eat, heavy vapers receive large doses over long periods of time, delivered in ultrafine particles to the deepest parts of the lungs. In 2015, a U.S. government researcher warned that two ingredients in some e-cigarette flavorings, diacetyl and pentanedione, had been found to be potentially harmful. Diacetyl was linked to a 1990s case in which eight workers at a microwave popcorn factory in Missouri developed lung damage after breathing in the chemical, used to give the popcorn a buttery flavor.

AD

5. Are vaping-related injuries something new?

AD

Not entirely. Bloomberg News identified at least 15 lung injuries prior to this year’s outbreak, from Guam to Japan to England to the U.S. As vaping exploded in popularity, scientists and regulators missed hints that it might not be as benign as proponents hoped. Focused on whether vaping reduces exposure to cancer-causing compounds in cigarettes, they largely sidestepped questions about whether e-cigarettes posed entirely new risks.

6. How have U.S. authorities responded to the outbreak?

A number of states and cities have moved to limit access to vaping products, with some banning them outright and others blocking sales of flavored products. The FDA in September said it planned to remove from the market all flavored vaping products, excluding tobacco flavors. Sales could resume only with the agency’s approval. (Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, has campaigned and given money in support of a ban on flavored e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco.) Walmart and other big U.S. retailers said they would stop selling e-cigarettes.

AD

AD

7. What about outside the U.S.?

E-cigarette sales were already banned in 28 countries, including Brazil, India, Turkey and Uganda. Under European Union regulations, the nicotine in vaping liquid is limited to about a third the strength delivered by Juul refills in the U.S. In the U.K., public health officials stood by their position that while vaping entailed risks, it was safer than smoking. Youth vaping rates are much lower in the U.K.

8. How’s the industry been affected?

The crisis derailed merger talks between tobacco giants Philip Morris International Inc. and Altria Group Inc., which owns a 35% stake in Juul Labs, the dominant e-cigarette maker in the U.S. Juul replaced its chief executive, and the company announced a suspension of advertising in the U.S. after the FDA warned that it had promoted its products as less risky than cigarettes without gaining agency approval. The company faces legal claims that it improperly marketed its goods, particularly to teens.

To contact the reporters on this story: Robert Langreth in New York at rlangreth@bloomberg.net;Lauren Etter in Austin at letter1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Timothy Annett at tannett@bloomberg.net, Lisa Beyer

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

AD