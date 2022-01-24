Mallaby nevertheless concludes that America’s venture-capital machine is “an enduring pillar of national power.” Here his argument is a bit too Whiggish for my taste: The 2020s are not the 1990s, and we deserve a bit of Oswald Spengler mixed in with our Macaulay. Is an economy based on the power law compatible in the long term with a political system based on democracy and equality? Is the domination of the tech industry by so many freaks and misfits a cause for concern? (Among the many extraordinary facts that our author has unearthed is that four of the six early PayPal employees built bombs when they were in high school.) And is there a connection between the Californian business elite’s success at producing technological marvels and the political elite’s failure to prevent social breakdown? I worry that the answers to these questions are dark ones, not least because, the last time I visited San Francisco, the streets were paved not with venture-capital gold but with human excrement and used syringes.