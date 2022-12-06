Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Usually, it’s only after fighting ends that prosecutions begin for breaking the rules of war. Ukraine isn’t waiting. It began putting captured Russian soldiers on trial in May. But what about the political and military leaders higher up the chain of command? An international tribunal is investigating war crimes and other potential atrocities in Ukraine, and now the European Union has proposed creating a special new court to consider whether Russia has committed the so-called crime of aggression against its neighbor. However, it’s far from certain that senior Russian leaders will be brought to justice under international law.

1. What are war crimes?

They are violations of the rules of warfare as set out in various treaties, notably the Geneva Conventions, a series of agreements concluded between 1864 and 1949. War crimes include willful killing, torture, rape, using starvation as a weapon, shooting combatants who have surrendered, deploying banned weapons such as chemical and biological arms, and deliberately attacking civilian targets. A UN commission said in October that it had found evidence of an array of such crimes in Ukraine, with Russian forces responsible for the vast majority. The Kremlin has rejected such allegations. Ukrainian authorities say they opened an investigation after video emerged in November suggesting Ukrainian fighters fired on surrendering Russian soldiers at close range. The US military has also asserted that Russia’s concerted bombing campaign against Ukraine’s civilian power grid as winter approached constituted a war crime, a view echoed by Amnesty International.

2. How have these crimes been prosecuted in the past?

In an early exercise of international criminal justice, Allied powers tried and punished German and Japanese leaders after World War II, sentencing some to death. Because the Allies granted themselves immunity from war crimes charges, the tribunals were criticized as victors’ justice. To avoid that conflict of interest, the United Nations Security Council created independent, international tribunals to prosecute atrocities in the Balkans and Rwanda in the 1990s. Those horrors revived a 19th-century idea of establishing a permanent world court to hold people accountable for acts of mass inhumanity. The Hague-based International Criminal Court was born in 2002 out of a treaty called the Rome Statute; 123 states have ratified it to become ICC members. Notable holdouts include Russia, China, India and the US, which says putting its citizens under the court’s jurisdiction would violate their constitutional rights.

3. What’s Ukraine’s approach?

With the help of a number of countries, including the US, Ukrainian officials began collecting evidence of war crimes early in the conflict. In the first trial, a Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life imprisonment for killing an unarmed civilian; on appeal the sentence was reduced to 15 years. In the second, two soldiers got 11.5 years for shelling an educational facility. In a commentary published in The Conversation, Robert Goldman, president of the International Commissions of Jurists, a Geneva-based non-governmental organization, said that Ukraine’s approach was permissible under international law but arguably not wise. He noted that the International Committee of the Red Cross has cautioned against holding such trials during hostilities because of the improbability that the accused could properly prepare a defense in that setting.

4. What’s the ICC doing?

It sent a team of 42 people — its largest such deployment — to Ukraine to investigate crimes that fall within the court’s jurisdiction. Although Ukraine is not an ICC member, it accepted the court’s jurisdiction for incidents on its territory starting months before Russia seized the country’s Crimea peninsula in 2014. In addition to war crimes, the ICC is investigating crimes against humanity and genocide. The former are defined as acts such as murder, enslavement, deportation, imprisonment, rape and apartheid when committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population. Genocide is defined in a 1948 UN convention as specific acts intended “to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of genocide, saying Putin intends to end Ukraine’s existence as a nation.

5. What’s the EU proposal?

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced Nov. 30 an EU proposal to set up a court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute Russia for the crime of aggression. This crime, essentially, is an attack by one country on another where there’s no justification of self-defense, according to former ICC President Chile Eboe-Osuji. The court defines it as “the use of armed force by a state against the sovereignty, territorial integrity or political independence of another State.” The crime applies only to the highest ranking leaders who “exercise control over” or “direct the political or military action of a state.” The ICC adopted aggression as the fourth crime under its jurisdiction as of 2018, after war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

6. Why isn’t the ICC investigating the crime of aggression?

The main obstacle is Russia. The ICC prosecutor’s office can pursue crimes of aggression upon referral by the UN Security Council, upon request by a member state, or on its own initiative but only where the alleged offense was committed by a national of or on the territory of a participating state. That means the court can’t prosecute this crime in this case because Russia, as a permanent member of the Security Council, can veto any of its decisions, and neither Ukraine nor Russia are ICC members.

7. What are the prospects of trying Russian officials?

Barring a change of regime in Moscow, not good. The ICC doesn’t permit trials in absentia, and neither it nor a new court is likely to get its hands on Putin or his lieutenants. The ICC relies on its member states to make arrests, and accused Russian officials could always avoid traveling to a country that might turn them over. Of the two dozen people against whom the ICC has pursued war crimes cases, about a third remain at large. Those charged have been members of armed groups rather than political or state military leaders, with four exceptions — a Libyan general, Sudan’s ex-president, Omar al-Bashir, and two of his ministers — none of whom have been turned over to the ICC. Numerous political leaders were prosecuted for barbarities in the Balkans and Rwanda, but those tribunals were established by the Security Council, where Russia has a veto.

